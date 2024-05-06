Twenty One Pilots announce global listening parties for new album ‘Clancy’

Twenty One Pilots are set to offer fans a unique pre-release experience with global listening parties for their upcoming album ‘Clancy’.

The events will be held from May 18th to May 23rd in over 200 independent record stores and various venues worldwide. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the album in full, a week before its official release.

The album, set to arrive on May 24th via Fueled By Ramen, will be available for pre-order at the listening parties. Fans can secure a CD version featuring alternate artwork and an extended 20-page booklet, or pre-order the vinyl which includes an exclusive LP sleeve. They will also receive a limited edition Twenty One Pilots wristband and poster on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the listening events, the band recently performed an intimate show in New York City and have upcoming sold-out performances in Berlin and London.

Following the album’s release, Twenty One Pilots will embark on The Clancy World Tour, their largest headline tour to date. The tour will commence with a two-night performance at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena on August 15th and 16th, eventually moving through North America, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Tickets for the tour are already on sale.

The UK and Ireland dates read:

MAY 2025

05 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

06 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

08 Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

09 Dublin, IE – 3Arena

11 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

13 London, UK – The O2

14 London, UK – The O2