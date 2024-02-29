Twenty One Pilots are back in the trenches with a brand new single, ‘Overcompensate’

It's taken from forthcoming album 'Clancy', set to land this May.

Twenty One Pilots have returned with a new track, and details of a forthcoming album.

Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 17th May via Fueled By Ramen, and is teased by first single ‘Overcompensate’, which you can check out below.

The track was teased to fans earlier this month via cryptic mailings and covert artswaps on streaming services, and welcomes listeners back to the immersive world of ‘Trech’ after their previous album, ‘Scaled And Icy’.

You can check out a video, directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media, below.

The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads:

  1. Overcompensate
  2. Next Semester
  3. Midwest Indigo
  4. Routines In The Night
  5. Backslide
  6. Vignette
  7. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
  8. Lavish
  9. Navigating
  10. Snap Back
  11. Oldies Station
  12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb
  13. Paladin Strait
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Griff has released her new single, ‘Miss Me Too’
Music News
Charli XCX is causing chaos at the airport with her brand new single, 'Von dutch'
Features
Dead Pony: "We didn't have time to mess around"
READ MORE