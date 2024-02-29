Twenty One Pilots are back in the trenches with a brand new single, ‘Overcompensate’

Twenty One Pilots have returned with a new track, and details of a forthcoming album.

Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 17th May via Fueled By Ramen, and is teased by first single ‘Overcompensate’, which you can check out below.

The track was teased to fans earlier this month via cryptic mailings and covert artswaps on streaming services, and welcomes listeners back to the immersive world of ‘Trech’ after their previous album, ‘Scaled And Icy’.

You can check out a video, directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media, below.

The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads: