Twenty One Pilots have unveiled a new single and a UK tour

It's taken from forthcoming album 'Clancy', set to land this May.

Twenty One Pilots have released a new track from their upcoming album.

Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 17th May via Fueled By Ramen, and has already been teased by first single ‘Overcompensate’ – and now we have ‘Next Semester’, too.

They’ve also confirmed a world tour which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena

MAY 2025
05 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
06 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
08 Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast
09 Dublin, IE – 3Arena
11 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
13 London, UK – The O2
14 London, UK – The O2

Check it out below.

The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads:

  1. Overcompensate
  2. Next Semester
  3. Midwest Indigo
  4. Routines In The Night
  5. Backslide
  6. Vignette
  7. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
  8. Lavish
  9. Navigating
  10. Snap Back
  11. Oldies Station
  12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb
  13. Paladin Strait
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Truck Festival has announced the winners for this year's band apps competition
Music News
Maggie Rogers has booked two new London shows for September
Features
Microwave: "We're definitely wiser people than we were five years ago"
READ MORE