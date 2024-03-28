Twenty One Pilots have unveiled a new single and a UK tour

Twenty One Pilots have released a new track from their upcoming album.
Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 17th May via Fueled By Ramen, and has already been teased by first single ‘Overcompensate’ – and now we have ‘Next Semester’, too.
They’ve also confirmed a world tour which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena
MAY 2025
05 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
06 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
08 Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast
09 Dublin, IE – 3Arena
11 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
13 London, UK – The O2
14 London, UK – The O2
Check it out below.
The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads:
- Overcompensate
- Next Semester
- Midwest Indigo
- Routines In The Night
- Backslide
- Vignette
- The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
- Lavish
- Navigating
- Snap Back
- Oldies Station
- At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb
- Paladin Strait