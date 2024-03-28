Twenty One Pilots have unveiled a new single and a UK tour

Twenty One Pilots have released a new track from their upcoming album.

Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 17th May via Fueled By Ramen, and has already been teased by first single ‘Overcompensate’ – and now we have ‘Next Semester’, too.

They’ve also confirmed a world tour which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena

MAY 2025

05 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

06 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

08 Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

09 Dublin, IE – 3Arena

11 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

13 London, UK – The O2

14 London, UK – The O2

Check it out below.

The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads: