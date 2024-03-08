Twin Atlantic have announced their new album, ‘Meltdown’, and a UK tour

The band have also shared a new single.
Photo Credit: Cameron Brisbane

Twin Atlantic have announced their new album, ‘Meltdown’.

Set for release on 9th August, they’ve also shared new single ‘World Class Entertainment‘. The news follows on from singles ‘Asleep’ and ‘Stuck In A Car With You’, which recently marked the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet.

On the band’s new single, frontman Sam McTrusty says: “Sometimes during the making of an album, I can’t help but make fun of the whole thing. The day we wrote World Class Entertainment we set out to do just that. Turn everything up to 11, make every lyric sarcastic and opinionated. There’s a massive trend in the culture of excess and judgement, and that’s how this angsty fun flashing neon sign of a song was born. It’s great to be back kicking heads in with riffs. Lets go!”

They’ve also not long announced a new headline tour for May, with additional dates now confirmed for later in the year too.

MAY
22 Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
23 Glasgow, O2 Academy
24 Glasgow, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER
07 Newcastle, Boilershop
08 Leeds, Wardrobe
10 Manchester, Academy 2
12 Cardiff, Tramshed
13 Oxford, O2 Academy 2
14 London, Electric Brixton
16 Norwich, The Waterfront
17 Birmingham, Academy 2
22 Dundee, Fat Sams
24 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
d4vd has shared an introspective track inspired by moving, 'My House Is Not A Home'
Music News
girl in red has released a new single, 'DOING IT AGAIN BABY': "This is the most fun track I've ever made"
Music News
Alfie Templeman has announced his second album, 'Radiosoul' - give the title-track a listen now
READ MORE