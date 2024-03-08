Twin Atlantic have announced their new album, ‘Meltdown’, and a UK tour

Twin Atlantic have announced their new album, ‘Meltdown’.

Set for release on 9th August, they’ve also shared new single ‘World Class Entertainment‘. The news follows on from singles ‘Asleep’ and ‘Stuck In A Car With You’, which recently marked the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet.

On the band’s new single, frontman Sam McTrusty says: “Sometimes during the making of an album, I can’t help but make fun of the whole thing. The day we wrote World Class Entertainment we set out to do just that. Turn everything up to 11, make every lyric sarcastic and opinionated. There’s a massive trend in the culture of excess and judgement, and that’s how this angsty fun flashing neon sign of a song was born. It’s great to be back kicking heads in with riffs. Lets go!”

They’ve also not long announced a new headline tour for May, with additional dates now confirmed for later in the year too.

MAY

22 Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

23 Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 Glasgow, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER

07 Newcastle, Boilershop

08 Leeds, Wardrobe

10 Manchester, Academy 2

12 Cardiff, Tramshed

13 Oxford, O2 Academy 2

14 London, Electric Brixton

16 Norwich, The Waterfront

17 Birmingham, Academy 2

22 Dundee, Fat Sams

24 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms