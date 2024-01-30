Twin Atlantic have booked a second hometown show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy

Twin Atlantic have announced a new Glasgow show.
In addition to their previously-confirmed hometown show on 23rd May, they’ll now also play the O2 Academy on the 24th.
Catch them live at the following:
MAY
22 Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
23 Glasgow, O2 Academy
24 Glasgow, O2 Academy
The news follows on from singles ‘Asleep’ and ‘Stuck In A Car With You’, which recently marked the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet, with the band currently in the studio working on an album for 2024.