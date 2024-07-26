Twin Atlantic have released the “raw and honest” title-track from their upcoming new album ‘Meltdown’

Twin Atlantic have released the title-track from their new album ‘Meltdown’.

Set to be released on 9th August via their own label, Staple Diet Records, the release follows an intimate hometown show at Glasgow’s Garage earlier this week. The band are also scheduled to perform a headline set at Belladrum Festival on 27th July.

Lead singer Sam McTrusty describes ‘Meltdown’ as “one of the easiest songs we’ve ever written as a band.” He elaborates, “It was the last song we added to the album after we felt like a certain flavour was missing, so we wrote this with a real purpose and I think that comes across in the simple nature of all the musical parts that Ross put together.”

“The track feels really raw and honest, which has always been our mission as a band. With Ross and I being dads of two we are very very familiar with the word meltdown of late. All of that being said after a meltdown you have to step back and learn from it and rebuild. Culturally it feels like we are all experiencing that right now so the word and meaning really resonated with the bigger picture of life going on around us when we made the album.”

Following their Belladrum Festival appearance, Twin Atlantic will embark on a UK tour in November. The dates are as follows:

November

7 Newcastle, Boilershop

8 Leeds, Wardrobe

10 Manchester, Academy 2

12 Cardiff, Tramshed

13 Oxford, O2 Academy 2

14 London, Electric Brixton

16 Norwich, The Waterfront

17 Birmingham, Academy 2

22 Dundee, Fat Sams

24 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms