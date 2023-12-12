Twin Atlantic have dropped a new single, and confirmed a hometown show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy

The band are currently in the studio working on a new album.
Photo Credit: Cameron Brisbane

Twin Atlantic have released a new single, ‘Asleep’.

It follows on from ‘Stuck In A Car With You’, which recently marked the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet, with the band currently in the studio working on an album for 2024.

“Asleep was so fun to write and record. We really managed to recapture the joy we’ve felt about being in our weird band our whole adult lives again,” Sam McTrusty says of the single. 

“We feel like it’s the perfect mix of joy, melancholy, serious subject matters, but with a throwaway attitude. Hopefully it gives people who listen the same injection of excitement it gave us. Can’t wait to play this one live.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY
23 Glasgow O2 Academy

