Twin Atlantic have shared an “out and out rock song”, new single ‘Get Out’

Twin Atlantic have released a new single, ‘Get Out’.
It’s a track from their upcoming new album, ‘Meltdown’. Set for release on 9th August, they’ve also recently shared singles ‘World Class Entertainment’, ‘Asleep’ and ‘Stuck In A Car With You’, which recently marked the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet.
On the band’s new single, frontman Sam McTrusty says: “‘Get Out’ was one of the first out and out rock songs we had written for years. It was the real catalyst for the whole album to be honest. It came together so naturally and made us realise that it was definitely the right time to revisit that sound. It feels like a real anthem and hopefully people can take away the positive message behind the inspiration for the song. A wake up moment. Act now, think later. Get out of your own way.”
They’ve also not long announced a new headline tour for May, with additional dates now confirmed for later in the year too.
MAY
22 Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
23 Glasgow, O2 Academy
24 Glasgow, O2 Academy
NOVEMBER
07 Newcastle, Boilershop
08 Leeds, Wardrobe
10 Manchester, Academy 2
12 Cardiff, Tramshed
13 Oxford, O2 Academy 2
14 London, Electric Brixton
16 Norwich, The Waterfront
17 Birmingham, Academy 2
22 Dundee, Fat Sams
24 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms