Twin Atlantic have shared an “out and out rock song”, new single ‘Get Out’

Twin Atlantic have released a new single, ‘Get Out’.

It’s a track from their upcoming new album, ‘Meltdown’. Set for release on 9th August, they’ve also recently shared singles ‘World Class Entertainment’, ‘Asleep’ and ‘Stuck In A Car With You’, which recently marked the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet.

On the band’s new single, frontman Sam McTrusty says: “‘Get Out’ was one of the first out and out rock songs we had written for years. It was the real catalyst for the whole album to be honest. It came together so naturally and made us realise that it was definitely the right time to revisit that sound. It feels like a real anthem and hopefully people can take away the positive message behind the inspiration for the song. A wake up moment. Act now, think later. Get out of your own way.”

They’ve also not long announced a new headline tour for May, with additional dates now confirmed for later in the year too.

MAY

22 Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

23 Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 Glasgow, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER

07 Newcastle, Boilershop

08 Leeds, Wardrobe

10 Manchester, Academy 2

12 Cardiff, Tramshed

13 Oxford, O2 Academy 2

14 London, Electric Brixton

16 Norwich, The Waterfront

17 Birmingham, Academy 2

22 Dundee, Fat Sams

24 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms