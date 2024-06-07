Twin Atlantic embrace self therapy with their new single, ‘Sorry’

Twin Atlantic have released a new single, ‘Sorry’.
It’s a track from their upcoming new album, ‘Meltdown’. Set for release on 9th August via their own label Staple Diet, they’ve also recently shared singles ‘Get Out’, ‘World Class Entertainment’, ‘Asleep’ and ‘Stuck In A Car With You’.
“I’ve always used songwriting as a multi-layered tool to help figure myself and life out. A form of self therapy,” lead singer Sam McTrusty says of the track. “I’m so lucky to have band mates who’ve allowed me that space and ‘Sorry’ is a really great example of that. We love that our fans use our songs in the same way and this one feels like it could be right at the top of that list for people. Easily one of my favourite twin atlantic songs.”
Check out the single below, and catch the band on tour at the end of the year.
NOVEMBER
07 Newcastle, Boilershop
08 Leeds, Wardrobe
10 Manchester, Academy 2
12 Cardiff, Tramshed
13 Oxford, O2 Academy 2
14 London, Electric Brixton
16 Norwich, The Waterfront
17 Birmingham, Academy 2
22 Dundee, Fat Sams
24 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms