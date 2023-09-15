Twin Atlantic are kicking off a new era with their single ‘Stuck In A Car With You’

Twin Atlantic have released a new single, ‘Stuck In A Car With You’.

It’s the first taste of new music on their own label Staple Diet, with the band currently in the studio working on new music. It also arrives ahead of an intimate UK tour planned for November.

“It’s a song about the little things in life that can pass you by,” Sam McTrusty says of the track. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in life without acknowledging how important they are to you until you’re forced to imagine living without them.”

Speaking of the new era of the band, Sam adds: “’Stuck In A Car with You’ marks the beginning of a new chapter for Twin Atlantic. Having our friend Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Nova Twins) involved from the inception has been a full circle, satisfying moment. We worked together on our first EP and always knew we’d do another project. He’s been a mentor to our band on all things audio production and studio building for years so to have him besides us on this song and be a part of the Twin Atlantic story is so special to us.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

13 Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms

14 Lincoln, Drill Hall

15 Southend-On-Sea, Chinnerys

17 Guildford, Boileroom

18 Ipswich, Baths

19 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

21 Bournemouth, Old Fire Station

22 Hertford, Corn Exchange

23 Hull, The Welly

25 York, The Cresent

26 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

27 Chester, Live Rooms