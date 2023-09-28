Two Door Cinema Club are kicking off a new era with their single ‘Sure Enough’

Two Door Cinema Club are back with a new single, ‘Sure Enough’.
The song arrives ahead of the band’s October UK shows, and alongside news of a US tour that starts in February 2024.
Of the track, the band comment: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”
Check out the single below.
Catch Two Door live at the following:
OCTOBER
24 – Connexin Arena, Hull
25 – Doncaster Dome
26 – Liverpool Arts Club
27 – Liverpool Arts Club
NOVEMBER
11 – VMF Festival – Lima, Peru
14 – Teatro Metropolitano – Medellín, Colombia
15 – Chamorro City Hall – Bogotá, Colombia
17 – Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico
19 – Showcentre – Monterry, Mexico
FEBRUARY
21 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
23 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
25 – The National – Richmond, VA
26 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA
27 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA
29 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY
MARCH
1 – The Anthem – Washington, DC
3 – History – Toronto, ON
4 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI
5 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH
7 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
8 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
MAY
17 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
22 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA
24 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT
25 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
28 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX
29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
30 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre – Austin, TX