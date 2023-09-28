Two Door Cinema Club are kicking off a new era with their single ‘Sure Enough’

Two Door Cinema Club are back with a new single, ‘Sure Enough’.

The song arrives ahead of the band’s October UK shows, and alongside news of a US tour that starts in February 2024.

Of the track, the band comment: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”

Check out the single below.

Catch Two Door live at the following:

OCTOBER

24 – Connexin Arena, Hull

25 – Doncaster Dome

26 – Liverpool Arts Club

27 – Liverpool Arts Club

NOVEMBER

11 – VMF Festival – Lima, Peru

14 – Teatro Metropolitano – Medellín, Colombia

15 – Chamorro City Hall – Bogotá, Colombia

17 – Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico

19 – Showcentre – Monterry, Mexico

FEBRUARY

21 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

23 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

25 – The National – Richmond, VA

26 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

27 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

29 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

MARCH

1 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

3 – History – Toronto, ON

4 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

5 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

7 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

8 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

MAY

17 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

22 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

24 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

25 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

28 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX

29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

30 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre – Austin, TX