Tyler, The Creator, SZA, blink-182, The Killers and more are set for Lollapalooza 2024

Lollapalooza is gearing up for an epic return to Chicago’s Grant Park, slated for August 1st-4th, 2024

Leading the charge are SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex, all taking headline spots.

This year’s festival features over 170 bands and artists performing across eight stages. Among the standout names joining the 2024 lineup are Deftones, Laufey alongside the Chicago Philharmonic, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Kesha, Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Victoria Monét, Ethel Cain, Romy, Four Tet, Raye, The Last Dinner Party, The Japanese House, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Two Door Cinema Club, Sexyy Redd, Jungle, Teezo Touchdown, Briston Maroney, Destroy Boys, Nia Archives, Armani White, Geese, Doja Jar, FLO, Waterparks, Olivia Dean and many others.

Tickets for the festival are set to go live with a pre-sale kicking off on Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. CT. This will give fans the opportunity to secure their four-day GA, GA+, and VIP passes before the public on-sale begins at 12:00 p.m. CT the same day.

For those interested in attending just one day, information on single-day tickets will be released later. For more details and to sign up for the pre-sale, fans can visit Lollapalooza’s official website.