Unflirt has released a new “angsty but fun” EP teaser track about doubting friendships, ‘Had Enough’

Photo Credit: Lucas Basile

Unflirt has shared a new single, ‘Had Enough’.

It’s a track from the West London newcomer’s upcoming EP ‘April’s Nectar’, which is due out on 29th November followed by her debut headline show at Laylow, London on 6th December.

Unflirt explains: “Had Enough is about having doubts in friendships and the frustrations of feeling let down. I was questioning a lot if people were actually there for me and it sucks when you start overthinking everything and feeling like it’s one sided. Anyway, I feel like it’s the perfect angsty but fun song to let allof this frustration out and go a bit crazy!”

Check out the new single below.

