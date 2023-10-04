University have announced their debut EP with new single, ‘Egypt Tune’

University have released a new single, ‘Egypt Tune’.

The band – newly signed to Transgressive – are following up on buzzy sets at The Great Escape, Green Man, End Of The Road and Manchester Psych Festival, as well as debut single ‘Notre Dame Made Out Of Flesh’.

Speaking about the single, the band explain: “The year is 3099 bce, while searching for “the answer”, University stumbled across something that closely resembled it. This song is not it.”

It’s a cut from their upcoming EP ‘Title Track’, set for release on 3rd November via Transgressive. Check it out below, and catch the group live at Left of the Dial (20th-21st October) and Pitchfork Paris (11th November).