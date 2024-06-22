UPSAHL is starting a new era with ‘Summer so hot’

UPSAHL has released her new single ‘Summer so hot’.

The track is accompanied by a music video and marks the start of what is described as “a new era”.

Speaking about the track, UPSAHL said: “I wrote ‘Summer so hot’ in the middle of winter in London. I was feeling nostalgic for that perfect summer day where all fucks fly out the window, you’re just being present with friends, and escaping to wherever the day takes you.”

The release of ‘Summer so hot’ follows the announcement of UPSAHL’s upcoming 40+ date international ‘Melt me down’ headline tour earlier this week. The run will see her performing across Europe, the UK, and the United States, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more.

UPSAHL recently wrapped up her supporting act for Madison Beer’s ‘The Spinnin’ Tour’ and will be performing across Europe with a run of headline shows and festival sets this August, including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Feelings 2024 in Norway.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

9 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest 2024

11 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

12 Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

14 Munich, Germany – Storm

16 Sankt Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency 2024

17 Warszawa, Poland – Klub Hydrozagadka

21 Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks

24 Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024

SEPTEMBER

10 San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage

11 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

13 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

16 Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips

17 Austin, TX – Parish

18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

20 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

21 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

22 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

24 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

25 Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

27 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

28 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

30 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

OCTOBER

1 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

3 Chicago, IL – Chop Shop

5 Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

6 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

8 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

9 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

NOVEMBER

7 Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2

8 Glasgow, UK – G2

10 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3

11 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

12 Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

14 Bristol, UK – Exchange

15 London, UK – Lafayette

17 Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ

19 Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club

21 Berlin, Germany – Hole44

22 Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

24 Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

25 Cologne, Germany – Luxor

26 Paris, France – Badaboum