UPSAHL is starting a new era with ‘Summer so hot’

UPSAHL has released her new single ‘Summer so hot’.
The track is accompanied by a music video and marks the start of what is described as “a new era”.
Speaking about the track, UPSAHL said: “I wrote ‘Summer so hot’ in the middle of winter in London. I was feeling nostalgic for that perfect summer day where all fucks fly out the window, you’re just being present with friends, and escaping to wherever the day takes you.”
The release of ‘Summer so hot’ follows the announcement of UPSAHL’s upcoming 40+ date international ‘Melt me down’ headline tour earlier this week. The run will see her performing across Europe, the UK, and the United States, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more.
UPSAHL recently wrapped up her supporting act for Madison Beer’s ‘The Spinnin’ Tour’ and will be performing across Europe with a run of headline shows and festival sets this August, including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Feelings 2024 in Norway.
The dates in full read:
AUGUST
9 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest 2024
11 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
12 Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2
14 Munich, Germany – Storm
16 Sankt Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency 2024
17 Warszawa, Poland – Klub Hydrozagadka
21 Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks
24 Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024
SEPTEMBER
10 San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage
11 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
13 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
16 Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips
17 Austin, TX – Parish
18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
20 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
21 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
22 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
24 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
25 Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
27 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
28 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
30 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
OCTOBER
1 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
3 Chicago, IL – Chop Shop
5 Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
6 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
8 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
9 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
NOVEMBER
7 Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2
8 Glasgow, UK – G2
10 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3
11 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
12 Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
14 Bristol, UK – Exchange
15 London, UK – Lafayette
17 Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ
19 Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club
21 Berlin, Germany – Hole44
22 Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar
24 Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
25 Cologne, Germany – Luxor
26 Paris, France – Badaboum