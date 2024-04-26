Vacant Weekend tease their new maxi-EP with early teaser single ‘Talk’

Vacant Weekend have released a new single, ‘Talk’.

Inspired by The Streets’ ‘Original Pirate Material’, the track follows on from their recent drop ‘My Addictions’, and marks the first taste of the Manchester-based trio upcoming maxi-EP set for release this summer via Cosmic Glue.

“We loved the raw, honest depiction of how gritty and lonely daily life can be as an apathetic early 20-something-year-old and tried to recreate that feeling about our reality,” the trio explain. “It’s also the first song of ours where Alex settled fully into their voice, ending the strive for a ‘technically perfect vocal’ for a sound that was honest and represented them better as a person. In that sense, the song is a nod to that development in our sound – ‘I used to be the singer, now I just talk’.”

Check out the track below, and catch the band live at the following:

JUNE

14 Newcastle, The Globe

19 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

21 Manchester, Low Four