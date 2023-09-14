Vagabon has shared a final new album teaser, ‘Lexicon’ – watch

Vagabon, aka Lætitia Tamko, is set to drop her new album ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’ this Friday (15th September). Ahead of the release, she’s giving fans a final preview with a video for the track ‘Lexicon’.

The song, inspired by Mariah Carey, was completed with the help of co-producer Rostam, known for his work with Vampire Weekend, HAIM, and Clairo. Tamko says, “I wrote the song, the verses, the chorus, all of the bridge, and all of that, but I couldn’t find a place for it on the record sonically. When I revisited the album with Rostam in LA, he said ‘give me a minute with it’ and he just got it.”

The album, primarily written and produced in Germany, marks a new chapter for Tamko. Born from the grief of losing her best friend in 2021, she describes the record as “completely euphoric,” adding, “It’s because things were dark that this record is so full of life and energy.”

You can check out the video for ‘Lexicon’ now and look forward to the full album this Friday.