Vampire Weekend have announced their return with their first album in five years, ‘Only God Was Above Us’

Vampire Weekend are back, announcing their return with their first album in five years, ‘Only God Was Above Us’.

They will share two previews from the record, with the release of tracks ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’ on 16th February.

Set to arrive on 5th April, the album was inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City, and recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. ‘Only God Was Above Us’ was primarily produced by Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar. The title is lifted directly from the album artwork, comprised of photos taken from a subway graveyard in New Jersey in 1988 by Steven Siegel.

They will also play a special outdoor show at the Moody Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas on 8th April. The performance will take place at noon, and coincide with a total solar eclipse making its way across North America.

The full track listing reads:

1. Ice Cream Piano

2. Classical

3. Capricorn

4. Connect

5. Prep-School Gangsters

6. The Surfer

7. Gen-X Cops

8. Mary Boone

9. Pravda

10. Hope

It serves as the follow up to 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride’.