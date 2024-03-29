Vampire Weekend release new track, announce UK / Europe tour

Vampire Weekend have previewed more of their upcoming album, with the release of ‘Mary Boone’.

It will appear on their upcoming fifth studio record ‘Only God Was Above Us’, set for release on 5 April 2024 via Columbia Records.

The track is named after one of the most influential figures of the 1980s New York City art world, and samples a drum loop from ‘Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)’ by Soul ll Soul.

It follows ‘Gen-X Cops’, ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Classical’.

Alongside the release, the band have announced a nine-date run of live, beginning with Dublin on 29th November. Dates then follow in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, Paris and Amsterdam.

A fan pre-sale goes on sale from 10am (GMT) on Wednesday 3rd April with a general sale from 10am on Friday 5th April. Fans pre-ordering the album via Vampire Weekend’s website HERE will receive early access to UK & IRE Tour tickets.

Vampire Weekend will soon return to the stage with a special day-time show in Austin, Texas to coincide with a total solar eclipse which will move across the US on 8th April.