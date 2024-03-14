Vampire Weekend have released a new album cut, ‘Classical’

Vampire Weekend have released a new single, ‘Classical’.

It’s a track from their first album in five years, ‘Only God Was Above Us’. Set to arrive on 5th April, the album was inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City, and recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo.

‘Only God Was Above Us’ was primarily produced by Ezra Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar. The title is lifted directly from the album artwork, comprised of photos taken from a subway graveyard in New Jersey in 1988 by Steven Siegel.

