Veps reveal introspective new single ‘Break & Entry’ from upcoming album ‘Dedicated To’

Veps have unveiled their latest single ‘Break & Entry’, taken from their highly anticipated second album ‘Dedicated To’, set for release on June 14th.

The track shows a softer side of the Norwegian band, as they pivot from their signature high-energy garage sound to a more introspective, piano-driven ballad.

Produced by Marcus Forsgren and mixed by Matias Tellez, known for his work with Girl In Red and Maisie Peters, ‘Break & Entry’ represents a bold new direction for the group. The band shared their inspirations for the song, stating, “‘Break & Entry’ was written with a lot of inspiration taken from relationships between both lovers and friends. It’s about the empty feeling you get after giving everything you have to someone, and hoping to receive something back that never comes.”

Since their formation at the age of 14, the now 20-year-old members of Veps have significantly matured in their music journey. Starting with their debut EP ‘Open The Door’ in 2021, to their first full album ‘Oslo Park’ in 2022, they have graced major stages, from international festivals like The Great Escape, Reeperbahn, and Stag & Dagger to Norway’s largest festival, Øyafestival.

You can check out ‘Break & Entry’ below.