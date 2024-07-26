Victoria Canal is “hopped up on the feeling of romance” for her new single ‘California Sober’

Victoria Canal has released a new single, ‘California Sober’.

The track follows her recent single ‘June Baby’ and showcases a Cuban-influenced sound. “I’m hopped up on the feeling of romance, and I’m more in my body than I’ve ever been,” she says of the new release.

‘California Sober’ and ‘June Baby’ mark a new chapter for Canal, featuring a bolder and more diverse musical approach. ‘June Baby’ was co-written with The 1975’s Ross MacDonald in London and Los Angeles, with production by George Daniel.

Canal has a worldwide headline tour fast approaching, including dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. The tour, titled ‘Just What I Needed’, will see her perform at London’s EartH Theatre on 24th October.

Canal’s upcoming tour dates for 2024 are as follows:

AUGUST

17 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

SEPTEMBER

7 Superbloom Festival, Munich, Germany

16 Vivarium, Milwaukee, USA

17 Space, Evanston, USA

19 The Basement, Columbus, USA

21 Iron Blossom Festival, Richmond, USA

23 The Grey Eagle, Asheville, USA

24 Vinyl, Atlanta, USA

25 3rd and Lindsley, Nashville, USA

27 20 Front Street, Lake Orion, USA

29 Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, USA

30 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, USA *

OCTOBER

2 Sylvee, Madison, USA *

3 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, USA *

4 Val Air Ballroom, Des Moines, USA *

9 La Nau, Barcelona, Spain

10 Conde Duque, Madrid, Spain

12 Musicbox Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal

13 Porto Mouco, Porto, Portugal

19 The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

21 O2 Institute 3, Birmingham, UK

24 EartH Theatre, London, UK

26 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

28 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

31 AB Club, Brussels, Belgium

NOVEMBER

2 Yuca, Cologne, Germany

3 Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany

5 Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany

9 Le Quai M, La Roche sur Yon, France

10 Le Rocher De Palmer, Bordeaux, France

12 La Boule Noire, Paris, France

13 La Bulle Café, Lille, France

14 Le 106, Rouen, France

* supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends