Victoria Canal is “hopped up on the feeling of romance” for her new single ‘California Sober’

Victoria Canal has released a new single, ‘California Sober’.
The track follows her recent single ‘June Baby’ and showcases a Cuban-influenced sound. “I’m hopped up on the feeling of romance, and I’m more in my body than I’ve ever been,” she says of the new release.
‘California Sober’ and ‘June Baby’ mark a new chapter for Canal, featuring a bolder and more diverse musical approach. ‘June Baby’ was co-written with The 1975’s Ross MacDonald in London and Los Angeles, with production by George Daniel.
Canal has a worldwide headline tour fast approaching, including dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. The tour, titled ‘Just What I Needed’, will see her perform at London’s EartH Theatre on 24th October.
Canal’s upcoming tour dates for 2024 are as follows:
AUGUST
17 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
SEPTEMBER
7 Superbloom Festival, Munich, Germany
16 Vivarium, Milwaukee, USA
17 Space, Evanston, USA
19 The Basement, Columbus, USA
21 Iron Blossom Festival, Richmond, USA
23 The Grey Eagle, Asheville, USA
24 Vinyl, Atlanta, USA
25 3rd and Lindsley, Nashville, USA
27 20 Front Street, Lake Orion, USA
29 Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, USA
30 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, USA *
OCTOBER
2 Sylvee, Madison, USA *
3 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, USA *
4 Val Air Ballroom, Des Moines, USA *
9 La Nau, Barcelona, Spain
10 Conde Duque, Madrid, Spain
12 Musicbox Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal
13 Porto Mouco, Porto, Portugal
19 The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
21 O2 Institute 3, Birmingham, UK
24 EartH Theatre, London, UK
26 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK
28 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 AB Club, Brussels, Belgium
NOVEMBER
2 Yuca, Cologne, Germany
3 Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany
5 Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany
9 Le Quai M, La Roche sur Yon, France
10 Le Rocher De Palmer, Bordeaux, France
12 La Boule Noire, Paris, France
13 La Bulle Café, Lille, France
14 Le 106, Rouen, France
* supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends