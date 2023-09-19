Viji is teasing her upcoming debut album with new single ‘Karaoke’

Her debut album is due in October.
Photo Credit: Nicole Ngai

Viji has shared a new single and video, ‘Karaoke’.

Following on from recent drops ‘Anything’, ‘Down’ and ‘Sedative’, it’s a cut from debut album ‘So Vanilla’, set to arrive on 27th October via Speedy Wunderground.

“Karaoke is a song that came out of a silly 10 min jam at the end of a writing session,” she explains. “I remember picking up the bass and just riffing with some filthy low-end sounds. Dan (Carey) felt the magic and we recorded 3 or 4 minutes of us going for it, followed by some guide vocals inspired by shouty Japanese punk songs I like. What the lyrics actually turned into is such a time stamp of what I was going through at that very moment.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Anything
  2. Down
  3. Sedative
  4. Sundress In Pink
  5. Karaoke
  6. Blanket
  7. Sharks
  8. Slip Out Quiet
  9. 1850
  10. Say Hi
  11. White Lighter
  12. Ambien
