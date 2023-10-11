Viji wants summer to never end with her new single, ‘Sundress In Pink’

Viji has shared a new single, ‘Sundress In Pink’.

Following on from recent drops ‘Karaoke’, ‘Anything’, ‘Down’ and ‘Sedative’, it’s a cut from debut album ‘So Vanilla’, set to arrive on 27th October via Speedy Wunderground.

“This song is one of my favourite ones off the record,” she explains. “I’m not sure why but I think the bed of instruments is really comforting to me. The title essentially creates a world in which summer never ends. As long as I’m in the dress I can stay out as long as I want. It’s about escapism, for me it was in people and mostly I didn’t care who.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: