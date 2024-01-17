Villagers has confirmed a new album for May, ‘That Golden Time’

Villagers has announce his new album, ‘That Golden Time’.
The full-length will arrive on 10th May, preceded by the title-track and accompanied by a show at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 8th June.
Dublin singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-dramatist Conor O’Brien says of the track: “I wanted the warmth of the record reflected in its title. The song also touches on a theme that keeps cropping up, of romanticism versus realism. How can you have aspirational ideas about yourself and the world around you, whilst being confronted with a harsh, cold reality? The friction interested me.”
Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- Truly Alone
- First Responder
- I Want What I Don’t Need
- You Lucky One
- That Golden Time
- Keepsake
- Brother Hen
- No Drama
- Behind That Curtain
- Money On The Mind