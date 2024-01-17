Villagers has confirmed a new album for May, ‘That Golden Time’

Check out the title-track now.
Photo credit: Andrew Whitton

Villagers has announce his new album, ‘That Golden Time’.

The full-length will arrive on 10th May, preceded by the title-track and accompanied by a show at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 8th June.

Dublin singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-dramatist Conor O’Brien says of the track: “I wanted the warmth of the record reflected in its title. The song also touches on a theme that keeps cropping up, of romanticism versus realism. How can you have aspirational ideas about yourself and the world around you, whilst being confronted with a harsh, cold reality? The friction interested me.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Truly Alone
  2. First Responder
  3. I Want What I Don’t Need
  4. You Lucky One
  5. That Golden Time
  6. Keepsake
  7. Brother Hen
  8. No Drama
  9. Behind That Curtain
  10. Money On The Mind
