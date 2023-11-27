Villagers and Lisa Hannigan have covered Christmas classic ‘The Little Drummer Boy’

Villagers and Lisa Hannigan have teamed up for a cover of ‘The Little Drummer Boy’.

Their take on the Christmas classic arrives not long after Villagers announced their largest ever headline show to date at Dublin’s Trinity College, open 29th June.

Talking about the choice of song, Conor O’Brien says: “Since I was a little boy this song by Katherine Kennicott Davis has captured my imagination more than any other Christmas carol. Such a dream to perform it alongside the incomparable voice of Lisa Hannigan.”

