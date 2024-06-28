VLURE and Lambrini Girls get the message right at Glastonbury 2024

It’s a representation of Glastonbury’s truest messaging of togetherness, tolerance and, erm, getting really fucked?

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

As always, Shangri La is Thursday night’s hot spot, and this year sees two back to back sets from Glaswegian pill punks VLURE and the crucially political Lambrini Girls. Down at the Peace stage, it’s ironically a riotous affair as VLURE bring their apocalyptic rave and deliver a set of sheer euphoria and resistance. Closing their set holding Scottish and Palestinian flags side by side, it’s a representation of Glastonbury’s truest messaging of togetherness, tolerance and, erm, getting really fucked?

Lambrini Girls were built for a place like Glastonbury. On their second set of the day (and one of four overall), their vital voices will be sorely missed by the BBC’s Woodies coverage on Friday morning, but leader Phoebe’s passionate speeches about calling out your mates for dodgy behaviour, boycotting Maccies and slagging off JK Rowling need to be heard. It’s anger rooted in total love though, as she gets the crowd to chant “Free Palestine” and dots about the audience with a mic calling any queer-identifying person a legend