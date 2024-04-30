VOWER debut with new single ‘Shroud’

VOWER, a new project featuring former members from Black Peaks, Palm Reader, and Toska, have dropped their debut single ‘Shroud’.

Premiered on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show with Daniel P Carter, the band is composed of Rabea Massaad (Toska), Joe Gosney (Black Peaks/Palm Reader), Liam Kearley (Black Peaks), Josh McKeown (Palm Reader), and Rory McLean.

Speaking about the new track, VOWER shared their thoughts on its significance: “’Shroud’ was one of the first bits of music we wrote and has acted as a catalyst for all the music that has come after. It’s an important piece of music for us and marks the first chapter of this band. The song is about seeing things for what they really are, the lifting of a Shroud.”

VOWER is set to perform at a series of festivals across the summer. You can catch them at:

JULY

11 2000 Trees Festival, UK

26 Radar Festival, UK

AUGUST

17 ArcTanGent Festival, UK

OCTOBER

5 Euroblast Festival, Germany

These live performances are a perfect opportunity to experience VOWER’s dynamic and powerful music firsthand.