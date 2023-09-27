Vukovi are going to play their album ‘NULA’ in full at a new London show.

The gig will take place at the Electric Ballroom on 15th March. The news follows their signing to SharpTone Records, and new single ‘CREEP HEAT’.

Speaking about their new signing, Janine says: “We have both been fans of Sharptone throughout the existence of VUKOVI. Our paths finally meeting is a real pinch me moment”

Of the single and self-directed video, she adds: “I want this to be a catalyst for more women to start believing they are more than capable of directing; the industry and future generations need us. I’m always learning and growing as I go, there is never a right time to start other than now. I’m very grateful to be so well supported and believed in by Hamish and our team. I feel seen.”

The band also have a trio of UK shows with Babymetal later this year.

NOVEMBER

27 Roundhouse, London

28 Roundhouse, London

29 The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

MARCH

15 Electric Ballroom, London