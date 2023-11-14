Vukovi have released a new single, ‘Mercy Kill’, ahead of their Babymetal support tour

Vukovi have released a new single, ‘Mercy Kill’.

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming trio of UK shows with Babymetal later this month, and a gig at the Electric Ballroom on 15th March. The news also follows their signing to SharpTone Records, and recent single ‘CREEP HEAT’.

Janine comments: “I wanted to depict the devotion towards addiction, whether it be towards a substance or another human. You know it’s dangerous but find yourself submitting to the high again and again.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

27 Roundhouse, London

28 Roundhouse, London

29 The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

MARCH

15 Electric Ballroom, London