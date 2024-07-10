Wallows have unveiled a new video for ‘Bad Dream’ ahead of their upcoming headline tour

Wallows have unveiled a video for their latest single ‘Bad Dream’.
The clip, directed by Nina Ljeti, known for her work with Phoebe Bridgers and Crowded House, made its debut on various MTV channels and the Paramount Times Square billboards.
‘Bad Dream’ is one of the standout tracks from Wallows’ not-long-released third studio album ‘Model’. Produced by John Congleton, the full-length was primarily recorded at Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Sound studio.
Check out the video below.
Special guests will join Wallows on various legs of their upcoming headline tour, with BENEE supporting all North American dates, Matilda Mann for the Europe and UK leg, and grentperez for the Australian dates.
The dates in full read:
AUGUST
6 Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds, Portland, USA
7 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, Canada
8 WAMU Theater at Lumen Field, Seattle, USA
9 Treefort Music Hall, Boise, USA
11 The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, USA
12 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, USA
13 Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, USA
15 Moody Center, Austin, USA
16 The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, Irving, USA
17 Smart Financial Centre, Houston, USA
19 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, USA
20 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, USA
22 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, USA
23 Madison Square Garden, New York, USA
24 TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia, USA
26 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, USA (SOLD OUT)
27 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, USA
28 Place Bell, Laval, Canada
30 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Canada
31 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, USA
SEPTEMBER
2 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, USA
3 Saint Louis Music Park, Saint Louis, USA
5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, USA
6 The Plaza at America First Field, Sandy, USA
8 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, USA
9 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA
10 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, San Diego, USA
12 Kia Forum, Los Angeles, USA
OCTOBER
4 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 Zénith, Paris, France
7 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)
8 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
10 Palladium, Cologne, Germany
11 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
12 Den Atelier, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
14 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)
15 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
16 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK
18 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
19 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
20 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
22 Alexandra Palace, London, UK
DECEMBER
5 Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, Australia
7 Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, Australia
9 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia
12 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia
14 Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia
17 TSB Arena, Wellington, New Zealand
18 Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand