Wallows have unveiled a new video for ‘Bad Dream’ ahead of their upcoming headline tour

Wallows have unveiled a video for their latest single ‘Bad Dream’.

The clip, directed by Nina Ljeti, known for her work with Phoebe Bridgers and Crowded House, made its debut on various MTV channels and the Paramount Times Square billboards.

‘Bad Dream’ is one of the standout tracks from Wallows’ not-long-released third studio album ‘Model’. Produced by John Congleton, the full-length was primarily recorded at Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Sound studio.

Check out the video below.

Special guests will join Wallows on various legs of their upcoming headline tour, with BENEE supporting all North American dates, Matilda Mann for the Europe and UK leg, and grentperez for the Australian dates.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

6 Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds, Portland, USA

7 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, Canada

8 WAMU Theater at Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

9 Treefort Music Hall, Boise, USA

11 The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, USA

12 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, USA

13 Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, USA

15 Moody Center, Austin, USA

16 The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, Irving, USA

17 Smart Financial Centre, Houston, USA

19 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, USA

20 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, USA

22 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, USA

23 Madison Square Garden, New York, USA

24 TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia, USA

26 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, USA (SOLD OUT)

27 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, USA

28 Place Bell, Laval, Canada

30 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Canada

31 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, USA

SEPTEMBER

2 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, USA

3 Saint Louis Music Park, Saint Louis, USA

5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, USA

6 The Plaza at America First Field, Sandy, USA

8 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, USA

9 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA

10 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, San Diego, USA

12 Kia Forum, Los Angeles, USA

OCTOBER

4 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 Zénith, Paris, France

7 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

8 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

10 Palladium, Cologne, Germany

11 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

12 Den Atelier, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

15 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

16 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

18 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

19 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

20 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

22 Alexandra Palace, London, UK

DECEMBER

5 Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, Australia

7 Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, Australia

9 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia

12 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

14 Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

17 TSB Arena, Wellington, New Zealand

18 Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand