Wallows have released a new single, ‘Bad Dream’

The trio's new album is out in May.
PHOTO CREDIT: AIDAN ZAMIRI

Wallows have released a new single, ‘Bad Dream’.

It’s the latest cut from their just-announced third album, ‘Model’. The former Dork cover stars (Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) will release the full-length on 24th May.

The band recently returned with a new singles ‘Calling After Me’ and ‘Your Apartment’. The latter – co-written by the band and Nate Mercereau, and produced by John Congleton – marked their first new material since their 2022 album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’.

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this October.

