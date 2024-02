Wallows are back with a new single, ‘Your Apartment’.

The track – co-written by the band and Nate Mercereau, and produced by John Congleton – marks their first new material since their 2022 album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’.

The former Dork cover stars (Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) are also teasing live news coming soon.

Check out the new single below, and keep an eye out for a video landing later today.