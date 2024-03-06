Wallows have announced their third album, ‘Model’.

The band recently returned with a new single, ‘Your Apartment’. The track – co-written by the band and Nate Mercereau, and produced by John Congleton – it marked their first new material since their 2022 album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’.

The former Dork cover stars (Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) will release the full-length on 24th May, with a second album single, ‘Calling After Me’, due on 21st March.

Check out the album trailer below.