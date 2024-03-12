Wallows have confirmed a new world tour, including a handful of UK shows

Wallows have announced a tour in support of their third album, ‘Model’.

The band recently returned with a new single, ‘Your Apartment’. The track – co-written by the band and Nate Mercereau, and produced by John Congleton – it marked their first new material since their 2022 album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’.

The former Dork cover stars (Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) will release the full-length on 24th May, with a second album single, ‘Calling After Me’, due on 21st March.

The tour will see the band performing in the UK later this year – the details are:

OCTOBER

14 Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

16 Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

18 Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall

19 Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace

Check out the album trailer below.