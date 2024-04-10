Wallows have released a new video for ‘Calling After Me’.

It’s the latest cut from their just-announced third album, ‘Model’. The former Dork cover stars (Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) will release the full-length on 24th May.

The band recently returned with a new single, ‘Your Apartment’. The track – co-written by the band and Nate Mercereau, and produced by John Congleton – marked their first new material since their 2022 album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’.

The trio comment: “We like that ‘Calling After Me’ is pretty fun and light on its feet for a Wallows song. We’re excited for people to hear it and play it live this summer.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this October.