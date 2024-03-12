Walt Disco have announced their second album, ‘The Warping’

Walt Disco have announced their second album.

The record – which features their recently-released single, ‘Pearl’ – follows the Glasgow band’s debut album ‘Unlearning’, with ‘The Warping’ due on 14th June. They’ve also shared a new single, ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’.

Speaking about the new album, the band explain: “With ‘The Warping’ we explore themes of change, growth and dealing with the complex struggles that feature in anyone’s life. It feels like our most biographical body of work yet, listening to it now is like looking at a snapshot of a moment in time for us as people and as a band.”

They continue: “This album is a roadmap of our vulnerabilities in a way, but it feels good to be so honest with our music and lay everything on the table with both our lyrics and arrangements. That acceptance of one’s emotions and honesty with oneself is what we’d hope people can take away from listening to ‘The Warping’.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: