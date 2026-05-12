walt disco
have returned with new single ‘Coup de foudre’,
their first release via new label home EMI North.
Built around the French phrase for a sudden electric connection, the track finds the Glasgow band leaning into a faster, more immediate sound inspired by 2000s dancefloor music. Frontperson Jocelyn
describes it as “a horny, chaotic” song, with the track channeling the sharp directness of Yeah Yeah Yeahs alongside euphoric synths and propulsive hooks.
The release marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band following 2022 debut album ‘Unlearning
’ and its follow-up ‘The Warping
’, which earned walt disco a second successive Scottish Album of the Year nomination.
The period after ‘The Warping’ saw lineup changes and personal shifts within the band, including Jocelyn beginning a course of HRT. Those experiences helped shape the material that followed, with the band now exploring themes including body dysmorphia, growing older, changing relationships and uncertainty within the music industry.
Alongside the new single, walt disco have announced a run of intimate UK headline dates this summer. The band will also preview further new material with two appearances at this week’s Great Escape Festival in Brighton.
JUNE
24 Three Tanners Bank
, North Shields
26 Futureyard
, Birkenhead
27 The Trades Club
, Hebden Bridge
28 The Tree House
, Frome
30 Boileroom, Guildford
JULY
1 Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh