Walt Disco have dropped their first new single since their debut album – check out ‘Pearl’

The band are about to head off on a two month UK and European tour with OMD.
Photo credit: Izzy Leach

Walt Disco have released a new single, ‘Pearl’.

The track marks the Glasgow band’s first material since their debut album ‘Unlearning’, and arrives alongside a video shot in Paisley Methodist Central Hall.

“This song dwells on the homesickness and general disconnect from regular life that can come from being in a touring band,” explains songwriter Jack Martin. “The demands of being a musician can put both literal and figurative distance between you and other people in your life. Your touring bubble starts to feel like the only people you can truly relate to, and this can start to feel quite lonely and alienating.

“In the chorus of this song, I cast my eye forward in time and consider where the consequences of this lifestyle will leave me, while also accepting that this is the life I’ve chosen and I know it’s what I’m meant to do. The song is built around the keyboard part which I first showed the band on the piano at Pearl Street Coop while we were at SXSW.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Lucy Rose has announced her fifth album, 'This Ain’t The Way You Go Out'
Music News
Chalk have announced a new EP with a track about "falling in love inside a nightmare" - check out 'Claw'
Music News
The new issue of Dork, featuring Yard Act, Crawlers, Courting and more, is out now
READ MORE