Walt Disco have dropped their first new single since their debut album – check out ‘Pearl’

Walt Disco have released a new single, ‘Pearl’.

The track marks the Glasgow band’s first material since their debut album ‘Unlearning’, and arrives alongside a video shot in Paisley Methodist Central Hall.

“This song dwells on the homesickness and general disconnect from regular life that can come from being in a touring band,” explains songwriter Jack Martin. “The demands of being a musician can put both literal and figurative distance between you and other people in your life. Your touring bubble starts to feel like the only people you can truly relate to, and this can start to feel quite lonely and alienating.

“In the chorus of this song, I cast my eye forward in time and consider where the consequences of this lifestyle will leave me, while also accepting that this is the life I’ve chosen and I know it’s what I’m meant to do. The song is built around the keyboard part which I first showed the band on the piano at Pearl Street Coop while we were at SXSW.”

