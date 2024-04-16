Walt Disco unveil vulnerable new single ‘Jocelyn’, announces headline tour

Glasgow’s Walt Disco are baring their souls with their new single, ‘Jocelyn’. The introspective track is the third offering from their upcoming sophomore album, ‘The Warping’, due out June 14th.

‘Jocelyn’ takes the form of a dreamlike conversation between co-songwriter and vocalist Jocelyn Si and their mother. It explores the complexities of childhood, identity, and the parent-child bond, particularly when navigating self-discovery and acceptance.

“Jocelyn” digs into the isolation of hiding a part of yourself and the euphoria of allowing it to shine through,” Si explains. “The track, says its namesake, is “about recognising the version of yourself that you love. And it’s not always easy to have that be the one that faces the world.

“Lyrically it’s a dreamlike internal conversation between my mother and I, from small talk to mannerisms I’ve had since childhood,” they continue. “Such conversations come to mind when you change your name and gender; but it doesn’t erase these memories. I hope to live in a world where parents can allow themselves to understand the upset they may feel when a child makes this decision but can love and support them all the same.”

The band adds to the sentiment: “Everyone has a side of themselves that at some point, or maybe always, they feel they need to keep hidden away. This track explores the isolation of hiding a part of yourself and the euphoria of the times when you can let it out. The despairing lyrical matter of the verses opens into the joyous choruses, it’s meant to feel transformative to represent the idea of leaving your shame in the past and finding the strength to start anew.”

The release of ‘Jocelyn’ coincides with the announcement of Walt Disco’s November headline tour across the UK and Europe.

Their upcoming live dates read:

May

20 Leipzig, Germany – Wave Gotik Treffen

June

01 Leeds, UK – This Must Be The The Place All Dayer

02 London, UK – Mighty Hoopla

September

09 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre (w/ OMD)

11 Vancouver BC – Orpheum (w/ OMD)

12 Seattle WA – Moore Theatre (w/ OMD)

13 Portland OR – Roseland Theater (w/ OMD)

15 Oakland CA – Fox Theater (w/ OMD)

17 Las Vegas NV – House of Blues (w/ OMD)

19 Los Angeles CA – Greek Theatre (w/ OMD)

20 Los Angeles CA – Greek Theatre (w/ OMD)

21 San Diego CA – Balboa Theatre (w/ OMD)

24 Salt Lake City UT – Union Events Center (w/ OMD)

25 Denver CO – Paramount Theatre (w/ OMD)

27 Dallas TX – Majestic Theater (w/ OMD)

28 Austin TX – The Moody Theater @ ACL Live (w/ OMD)

29 Houston TX – Bayou Music Center (w/ OMD)

October

04 Minneapolis MN – First Avenue (w/ OMD)

05 Chicago IL – Riviera Theatre (w/ OMD)

06 Royal Oak MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre (w/ OMD)

08 Toronto ON – History (w/ OMD)

09 Cleveland OH – House of Blues (w/ OMD)

10 New York NY – Terminal 5 (w/ OMD)

11 Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe

12 Huntington NY – The Paramount (w/ OMD)

13 Boston MA – House of Blues (w/ OMD)

15 Glenside PA – Keswick Theatre (w/ OMD)

16 Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre (w/ OMD)

18 Atlanta GA – Buckhead Theater (w/ OMD)

19 Orlando FL – The Plaza Live (w/ OMD)

20 St Petersburg FL – Jannus Live (w/ OMD)

November

11 Manchester, UK – YES

13 Nottingham, UK – Bodega

14 Birmingham, UK – Institute 3

15 Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

16 Brighton, UK – Dust

18 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

19 Cologne, Germany – Blue Shell

21 Frankfurt, Germany – Brotfrabik

22 Berlin, Germany – Prachtwerk

23 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Bitterzoet

26 Paris, France – Hasard Ludique

28 London, UK – Bush Hall

29 Newcastle, UK – Zerox

30 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Warehouse