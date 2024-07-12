Wargasm have teamed up with Corey Taylor for their new “world gone mad” single ‘70% DEAD’

Wargasm have released their first single of 2024, ‘70% DEAD’.

A collaboration with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, it came about when the two acts were on the road together.

Speaking about the collaboration, the duo explain: “We were on the road in the USA with Corey – Sam ended up jumping on a mic with him during his set and we just felt like the voices sounded right together. It totally made sense to do something fresh with the three of us and well…. you don’t ask you don’t get.”

They add: “Some OG fans might recognise the lyrics, this has been a long time coming. 70% Dead is a cry out at a world gone mad; war, disease, inequality. It feels like something is brewing. ‘Fuck me, what went wrong? I’m sick of sleeping on the barrel of a loaded gun'”

Earlier this week, Wargasm performed their debut album ‘VENOM’ in its entirety at a tank graveyard. The pair are set to headline the Cave stage at this year’s 2000trees festival, followed by appearances at various festival sets across Europe.

Check out the single below.