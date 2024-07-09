Warmduscher announce new album ‘Too Cold To Hold’ and share ‘Fashion Week’

Warmduscher have announced their fifth album, ‘Too Cold To Hold’, set for release on 15th November 2024 via Strap Originals. The band have also shared a visualiser for ‘Fashion Week’, the first track from the upcoming album.

‘Too Cold To Hold’ marks Warmduscher’s debut forthe label and features an impressive list of guest appearances, including Lianne La Havas, Confidence Man’s Janet Planet, Jeshi, and CouCou Chloe. The album, produced by the band’s Ben Romans Hopcraft alongside Jamie Neville, is described as showcasing a diverse range of influences, blending gqom (a South African take on house music), hip hop, jazz, and the band’s signature punk-funk and disco pogo styles.

Discussing ‘Fashion Week’, the first single from the album, Clams Baker Jr. said: “Those that will do anything to become that thing. That creation. And live it. It’s real artistry when you don’t have the means and you’re doing it. You’re hustling to get on the guest list, you get in, you’re done up by means that you can’t really afford, whatever you do… It’s a celebration of people who will do whatever to look good and feel good and step above wherever they are in their own minds.”

The band have also announced a special ‘Fashion Week’ launch show at London’s Lexington on 10th July, followed by a series of UK and EU tour dates coinciding with the album release in November. The tour includes their largest London headline show to date at The Troxy.

The dates in full read:

JULY

10 The Lexington, London, UK

OCTOBER

29 Phoenix, Exeter, UK

30 Cheese & Grain, Frome, UK

31 Papillon, Southampton, UK

NOVEMBER

1 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK

2 Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

5 O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

6 Project House, Leeds, UK

7 The Ritz, Manchester, UK

10 Patti Pavillion, Swansea, UK

12 The Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

13 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

14 Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle, UK

15 QMU, Glasgow, UK

16 Opium Live, Dublin, Ireland

19 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

20 L’Aeroneuf, Lille, France

21 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 Urban Spree, Berlin, Germany

23 Neues Schauspiel, Leipzig, Germany

24 ISC Club, Bern, Switzerland

26 Petit Bain, Paris, France

29 The Troxy, London, UK