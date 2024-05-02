Washed Out has announced his fifth album with a single that considers nostalgia and love lost

Washed Out has announced his fifth album, ‘Notes From a Quiet Life.

The full-length will arrive on 28th June via Sub Pop, teased by new single ‘The Hardest Part’, the video for which was a collaboration with director Paul Trillo using OpenAI’s Sora.

Ernest Greene says of the song and video: “‘The Hardest Part’ is a story about nostalgia and love lost. With the video, I wanted to bring this narrative to life in a sincere way that was also exciting and unexpected. I’ve been a fan of Paul for a long time and he is amazingly skilled at incorporating cutting-edge visual effects that elevate a story instead of simply supplementing it with shock and awe. He was at the top of my list of potential collaborators.

“What he’s come up with is nostalgic, sad, uplifting, and often quite strange. However, he still manages to make you feel for the characters and invested in the journey of how their lives progress.

“I think that Paul is right when he says that this video could only be made using this new AI technology. In my opinion, the hallucinatory quality of Sora clips feel like the beginning of a new genre unto itself – one that is surreal and unpredictable and entirely unique to traditional cinema or even animation.”

Check out the video below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: