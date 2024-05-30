Washed Out has released a new album teaser track, ‘Running Away’

Washed Out has shared a new single, ‘Running Away’.

It’s a cut from his recently-announced fifth album, ‘Notes From a Quiet Life. The full-length will arrive on 28th June via Sub Pop, and has already been teased by new single ‘The Hardest Part’, the video for which was a collaboration with director Paul Trillo using OpenAI’s Sora.

Ernest Greene says of the song: “Starting work on a new album often means a lot of failed experiments. Basically, I’m just waiting around until I stumble into something new that I can build an album concept around.

“For NFAQL, that song was ‘Running Away’. It had all of the ingredients that ended up shaping the aesthetic for the album: a more minimal arrangement, sonic clarity, and more of an emphasis on classic songwriting technique.”

Check out the track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: