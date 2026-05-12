Wasia Project have announced their debut album 'Nocturne' with shimmering new single 'Bleeding Gold'
"Bleeding Gold is a song about nostalgia," they explain.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
"Bleeding Gold is a song about nostalgia," they explain.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Nate Amos confirms label home and London Electric Brixton date for November.
The Glasgow outfit also line up an intimate UK headline run.
Remastered 4AD-era collection gets first vinyl pressing with bonus live side.