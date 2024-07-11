Wasia Project have unveiled a love song about feeling safe, ‘Takes Me Back Home’

Wasia Project have unveiled their latest single ‘Takes Me Back Home’.

A tender ballad exploring themes of belonging and connection, the track coincides with the announcement of their upcoming ‘Isotope’ EP, out 29th August. This release follows their recent single ‘Is This What Love Is?’, which introduced the duo’s next chapter.

They comment: “‘Takes Me Back Home’ is essentially a love song about feeling safe and at home with another person. It has also come to reflect much more than that, covering deeper feelings of what it means to belong somewhere, and a yearning to connect with others.”

Check it out below.

The band are set to perform at several festivals and venues across Europe and North America in the coming months. The dates in full read:

JULY

12 North Sea Jazz Festival, Rotterdam, Netherlands

13 Gent Jazz Festival, Ghent, Belgium

14 TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow, UK

19 Alexandra Palace, London, UK (Tom Odell support)

AUGUST

16 Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

17 Winterthurer Festival, Switzerland

18 All Points East Festival, London, UK (w/ Mitski)

SEPTEMBER

18 Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

26 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

28 All Things Go Festival

30 Irving Plaza, New York NY

OCTOBER

1 The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

3 The Atlantis, Washington, DC

4 Irving Plaza, New York, NY

5 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

7 The Opera House, Toronto, ON

9 Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

10 7th St. Entry, Minneapolis, MN

12 Globe Hall, Denver, CO

13 Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

16 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

17 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

18 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA

20 The Independent, San Francisco, CA

NOVEMBER

3 Huxley’s Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany

4 Stadthalle, Cologne, Germany

6 La Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

7 Bataclan, Paris, France

8 Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam, Netherlands