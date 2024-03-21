Wasia Project have dropped a new single, ‘Is This What Love Is?’

Wasia Project have shared their new single, ‘Is This What Love Is?‘.

The project of sibling duo Will Gao and Olivia Hardy, it follows their latest singles ‘Remember When’ and ‘ur so pretty’, plus recent ballad ‘My Lover Is Sleeping’ and indie-pop track ‘Petals On The Moon’. They released their debut EP ‘how can I pretend?’ in May 2022.

The pair comment: “‘Is This What Love Is?’ describes the experience of uncontrollable emotions, like a car that’s going too fast with someone else behind the wheel. It questions sadness and doubt in all types of love, and the drama that comes with caring deeply for things.”

Check out the track below.