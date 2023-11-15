Wasia Project have released a reflective new single, ‘Remember When’: “There is a sad beauty in grief”

Wasia Project have shared their new single, ‘Remember When’.

The project of sibling duo Will Gao and Olivia Hardy, it follows their latest single ‘ur so pretty’, recent ballad ‘My Lover Is Sleeping’ and indie-pop track ‘Petals On The Moon’. They released their debut EP ‘how can I pretend?’ in May 2022.

The band says of the single: “Remember when is a song about the passing of time. How people never truly ‘die’ or ‘leave’ they change form. And will forever remain in the content of one’s memory and mind. There is a sad beauty in grief. A beauty that is left unseen by many.”

You can check out the track below.