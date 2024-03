Ariana Grande performed two new tracks from her just-released album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on Saturday Night Live this weekend (9th March).

Appearing as the musical guest, she performed ‘Imperfect For You’, introduced by her mother Joan, and ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’. The latter was performed in a set made up to be the living room of a house, and featured a snippet of the recent video for the track, starring Evan Peters.

You can check out the two performances below.