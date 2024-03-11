Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas perform the Best Original Song winning ‘What Was I Made For?’ at the Oscars 2024

Billie Eilish and Finneas took to the stage at the 2024 Academy Awards, delivering a stunning performance of their Oscar-winning track ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the Barbie soundtrack. The song clinched the Best Original Song award on the night.

The performance, set against a vibrant hot pink rotating stage at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, saw Finneas accompanying his sister on piano, alongside an orchestra.

‘What Was I Made For?’ triumphed over a competitive field in the Best Original Song category, including ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling, ‘The Fire Inside’ by Becky G, ‘It Never Went Away’ by Jon Batiste, and ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ by the Osage Tribal Singers. This win adds to their previous Oscar win for ‘No Time to Die’.

The song’s success extends beyond the Oscars, having also won Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where the duo performed last month.

Despite some controversy surrounding the film’s Oscar nominations, particularly the absence of nominations for director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie, Barbie was a strong contender across multiple categories. The film received nominations for Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for America Ferrera, Actor in a Supporting Role for Ryan Gosling, Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay.